Metal Band Goya Releases Blackfire Video from The Devil's Candy Soundtrack
The soundtrack from The Devil's Candy is available now, with songs from and inspired by the metal-charged horror film; and if you're a fan of music that falls on the heavy side of the fence, then read on for a look at Arizona band Goya's new video for the track "Blackfire." The Devil's Candy Soundtrack Release Details: On March 17th, in tandem with the release of Sean Byrne's new horror film The Devil's Candy, J2 Music/INgrooves released the digital soundtrack companion piece for a film that has garnered praise from critics and a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DreadCentrol.com.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|6 hr
|prosepimp
|39
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|13 hr
|Earth Whisperer
|239
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr 22
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar 31
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Mar '17
|West Coast Warning
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC