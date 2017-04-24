Metal Band Goya Releases Blackfire Vi...

Metal Band Goya Releases Blackfire Video from The Devil's Candy Soundtrack

The soundtrack from The Devil's Candy is available now, with songs from and inspired by the metal-charged horror film; and if you're a fan of music that falls on the heavy side of the fence, then read on for a look at Arizona band Goya's new video for the track "Blackfire." The Devil's Candy Soundtrack Release Details: On March 17th, in tandem with the release of Sean Byrne's new horror film The Devil's Candy, J2 Music/INgrooves released the digital soundtrack companion piece for a film that has garnered praise from critics and a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

