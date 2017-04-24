Metal Band Goya Releases Blackfire Video from The Devil's Candy Soundtrack

The soundtrack from The Devil's Candy is available now, with songs from and inspired by the metal-charged horror film; and if you're a fan of music that falls on the heavy side of the fence, then read on for a look at Arizona band Goya's new video for the track "Blackfire." The Devil's Candy Soundtrack Release Details: On March 17th, in tandem with the release of Sean Byrne's new horror film The Devil's Candy, J2 Music/INgrooves released the digital soundtrack companion piece for a film that has garnered praise from critics and a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DreadCentrol.com.