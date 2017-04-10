Meet Coachella's Freshman Class of 20...

Meet Coachella's Freshman Class of 2017: Seven Artists Making Their Coachella Debut

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: LA Weekly

It can also be a little overwhelming. What if only 10 people show up to your set? What if 10,000 show up? What if that one synth decides to take a dump right in the middle of your big finale? To see how some of this year's first-timers were doing, we reached out with a few questions via email ahead of the big weekend in Indio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 9 hr the secret year 233
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr 5 lunachick8295 1,999
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar 31 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar 27 West Coast Alert 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
News It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
News San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl... Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,211 • Total comments across all topics: 280,294,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC