Mark Hoppus teases "experimental" elements of Blink-182's deluxe "California"
The forthcoming deluxe edition of Blink-182 's album California features 11 brand new tracks from the pop-punk trio, including "Parking Lot" and "Misery," which were released this month. While both of those songs contain many familiar Blink-182 elements, bassist/vocalist Mark Hoppus says the deluxe album is "more experimental" than the original record.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|9 hr
|Earth Whisperer
|216
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar 31
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl...
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT...
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC