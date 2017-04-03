Mark Hoppus teases "experimental" elements of Blink-182's deluxe "California"

The forthcoming deluxe edition of Blink-182 's album California features 11 brand new tracks from the pop-punk trio, including "Parking Lot" and "Misery," which were released this month. While both of those songs contain many familiar Blink-182 elements, bassist/vocalist Mark Hoppus says the deluxe album is "more experimental" than the original record.

