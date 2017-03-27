Lollapalooza Argentina, Day 2: From Duran Duran to the Strokes, With the Weeknd & More in Between
Simon Le Bon and John Taylor of Duran Duran perform on stage as part of Lollapalooza Argentina at Hipodromo de San Isidro on April 1, 2017 in San Isidro, Argentina. The second day of Lollapalooza Argentina 2017 was almost a carbon copy of the previous one on the surface: bright hours of sunlight and the same level of attendance.
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|5 hr
|Earth Whisperer
|216
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Fri
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl...
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT...
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
