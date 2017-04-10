Listen to Blink-182's 35-Second Song 'Can't Get You More Pregnant'
Matt Skiba, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker of blink-182 arrive at Blind Dragon on April 28, 2016 in West Hollywood, Calif. Blink-182 released a lyric video Wednesday for their new 35-second masterpiece "Can't Get You More Pregnant."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|44 min
|the secret year
|231
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr 5
|lunachick8295
|1,999
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar 31
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl...
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC