Leisure 28 minutes agoSplendourPunk l...

Leisure 28 minutes agoSplendourPunk legends to grace the stage at...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Newark Advertiser

British punk veterans Buzzcocks will be joining Kaiser Chiefs, Busted and Billy Ocean at Splendour, along with a host of other new acts now revealed for Wollaton Park on Saturday July 22. Fresh from their global 40th anniversary tour, Pete Shelley, Steve Diggle, Chris Remington and Danny Farrant will bring their high-octane guitar, bass and drum power to the Confetti Stage. Rising star Will Varley will return to Splendour bringing his fiery brand of contemporary folk songs to the Main Stage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newark Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 17 hr Earth Whisperer 216
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar 31 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar 27 West Coast Alert 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
News It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
News San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl... Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT... Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,066 • Total comments across all topics: 280,039,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC