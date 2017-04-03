Leisure 28 minutes agoSplendourPunk legends to grace the stage at...
British punk veterans Buzzcocks will be joining Kaiser Chiefs, Busted and Billy Ocean at Splendour, along with a host of other new acts now revealed for Wollaton Park on Saturday July 22. Fresh from their global 40th anniversary tour, Pete Shelley, Steve Diggle, Chris Remington and Danny Farrant will bring their high-octane guitar, bass and drum power to the Confetti Stage. Rising star Will Varley will return to Splendour bringing his fiery brand of contemporary folk songs to the Main Stage.
