Leftists, Ask Yourselves: 'Should I Stay or Should I Go?'

Since the left views Donald Trump as Hitler and the Republican Party currently dominant in Congress and the majority of statehouses as accomplices in his fascist tyranny, the existential question each liberal-progressive ought to be asking himself is the very question a punk rock band made famous as the refrain of their most popular tune. The lyrics of The Clash's 1982 song "Should I Stay or Should I Go" reflect the singer's indecisiveness about whether he should remain in a relationship with a woman who today entices him and tomorrow plays hard to get.

