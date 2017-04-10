Jimmy Urine (Mindless Self Indulgence) Shares New Solo Album For Streaming [News]

Jimmy Urine, Mindless Self Indulgence frontman, will be releasing his new solo album, titled "The Secret Cinematic Sounds Of Jimmy Urine" on Friday April 28th. Jimmy Urine, Mindless Self Indulgence frontman, will be releasing his new solo album, titled "The Secret Cinematic Sounds Of Jimmy Urine" on Friday April 28th.

