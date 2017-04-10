Jimmy Urine (Mindless Self Indulgence) Shares New Solo Album For Streaming [News]
Jimmy Urine, Mindless Self Indulgence frontman, will be releasing his new solo album, titled "The Secret Cinematic Sounds Of Jimmy Urine" on Friday April 28th.
