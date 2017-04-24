Ivan Julian is doing well, played Union Pool with Tommy Keene

Last year, Ivan Julian of legendary punk band Richard Hell & the Voidoids was diagnosed with cancer , and he was honored with two benefit shows at City Winery NYC that had Richard Hell, Debbie Harry, Lenny Kaye , The Dictators, Bush Tetras, Vernon Reid , Ira Kaplan , Thurston Moore & Lee Ranaldo , Matthew Sweet, Arto Lindsay, Lydia Lunch and more. Ivan began recovering a few months later, and he made his return to the stage at The Bell House in October.

