Iggy Pop Signs Global Licensing Deal With Sony Music JV Artist Legacy Group

Iggy Pop, the original punk, has joined forces with Sony Music's joint venture with Artist Legacy Group who will represent the iconic artist's "global brand." The news was announced today by Artist Legacy Group CEO Ashely Austin The deal will "spearhead new license extension opportunities for Iggy Pop's name and likeness across multiple product categories and media platforms," according to a press release issued today.

