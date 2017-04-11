Hunter College Opera Theater Presents World Premiere of FIREWORKS

Ardea Arts is pleased to announce that Hunter Opera Theater will present the New York Theater Premiere of Fireworks, an American opera buffa by composer Kitty Brazelton and writer-librettist Billy Aronson, commissioned and developed by Family Opera Initiative. Performances will take place at The Kaye Playhouse, E. 68th Street, Hunter College, NYC, Thursday and Friday, May 11-12, 2017 at 7:30pm.

