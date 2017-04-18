Hunter Burgan and AFI Announce Co-Headlining Tour with Circa Survive
AFI has announced a co-headlining tour with CIRCA SURVIVE that will kick off July 18th at The Tabernacle in Atlanta, GA with Citizen supporting. The dates extend the second leg of "The Blood Tour," which kicks off June 2nd at The National in Richmond, VA.
