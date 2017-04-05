How to Get Addiction Treatment Withou...

How to Get Addiction Treatment Without Killing Your Legal Career

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Law.com

What advice do you have for a busy lawyer to get help for an addiction and mental health problem without suffering a career setback? I have a colleague who should really take some time off and get well, but she is unwilling to step away from her practice out of fear of losing any part of what she has built. I'm going to largely sidestep what would be, in a perfect world, the inherent ethical irony of your question: that a busy, practicing lawyer would be unwilling to stop handling clients' important matters for any period of time necessary to address a substance use or mental health problem because they don't want to harm their career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Law.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) 11 hr lunachick8295 1,999
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Apr 3 Earth Whisperer 216
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar 31 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar 27 West Coast Alert 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
News It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
News San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl... Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,235 • Total comments across all topics: 280,088,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC