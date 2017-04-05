How to Get Addiction Treatment Without Killing Your Legal Career
What advice do you have for a busy lawyer to get help for an addiction and mental health problem without suffering a career setback? I have a colleague who should really take some time off and get well, but she is unwilling to step away from her practice out of fear of losing any part of what she has built. I'm going to largely sidestep what would be, in a perfect world, the inherent ethical irony of your question: that a busy, practicing lawyer would be unwilling to stop handling clients' important matters for any period of time necessary to address a substance use or mental health problem because they don't want to harm their career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Law.com.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|11 hr
|lunachick8295
|1,999
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Apr 3
|Earth Whisperer
|216
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar 31
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl...
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC