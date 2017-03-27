Grinspoon are getting back together
AFTER a four-year hiatus to do "adult stuff", Grinspoon are getting back together to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album Guide To Better Living. Frontman Phil Jamieson has maintained a musical presence since the band called time out in late 2013 with solo shows and his recent role in the Queensland production of the Green Day musical American Idiot.
