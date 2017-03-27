Grinspoon are getting back together

Grinspoon are getting back together

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Mercury

AFTER a four-year hiatus to do "adult stuff", Grinspoon are getting back together to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album Guide To Better Living. Frontman Phil Jamieson has maintained a musical presence since the band called time out in late 2013 with solo shows and his recent role in the Queensland production of the Green Day musical American Idiot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Fri coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar 27 West Coast Alert 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Mar 24 Earth Whisperer 215
News It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
News San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl... Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT... Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,332 • Total comments across all topics: 279,998,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC