Google may invest W1tr in LG's OLED

17 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

Google has reportedly proposed to LG Display an investment of at least 1 trillion won in the production of flexible OLED panels, according to news reports Monday. The US internet firm's proposal is interpreted as its attempt to adopt flexible organic light-emitting diode panels in its next-generation smartphone Pixel.

