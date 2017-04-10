Gogol Bordello side project Hey Guy p...

Gogol Bordello side project Hey Guy playing shows

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Brooklynvegan

Gogol Bordello guitarist Boris Pelekh also leads the band Hey Guy . They've been playing shows and releasing music for a few years now, having most recently put out hey guy III in December 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 4 hr Earth Whisperer 241
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Tue prosepimp 39
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr 22 PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar 31 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar 27 West Coast Alert 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
News It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup Mar '17 West Coast Warning 1
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,866 • Total comments across all topics: 280,602,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC