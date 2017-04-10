Gogol Bordello & DeVotchKa celebrated...

Gogol Bordello & DeVotchKa celebrated American immigration on a cruise

Immigrant punks Gogol Bordello set sail aboard a Rocks Off Cruise on Thursday to raise money for the ACLU. They were joined by their pals DeVotchKa , and they announced the cruise as a celebration of "a fine American tradition of immigration on a sail around New York Harbor."

