Galaxy S8+ review: The future of Android is now

The Galaxy S8+ is Samsung's first major phone release since the Note7 debacle, but does it live up to the hype? While the Galaxy S has been regarded for years as the best Android phone money can buy , it's always existed in the iPhone's lengthy shadow. Even with a higher market share, a dominant OS, and a years-long lead on features like screen size and water resistance, the Galaxy S has stayed just out of reach of the iPhone zeitgeist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Network World.