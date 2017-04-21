Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Confi...

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Confirmed for Rebellion Festival This August

Returning to Rebellion Festival for the first time since 2010 when Gallows whipped up one of the biggest circle-mosh-pits to ever grace the Empress Ballroom, former frontman Frank Carter returns in 2017 with his new band The Rattlesnakes. "The fans spoke and we listened," says Frank.

