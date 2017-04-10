Fall Out Boy books October concert date at Quicken Loans Arena
Pop punk pioneers Fall Out Boy is hitting the road this fall with its first stop right here in Cleveland. The band -- lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Patrick Stump, bassist Pete Wentz, lead guitarist Joe Trohman, and drummer Andy Hurley -- will kick off a 20-city North American tour at Quicken Loans Arena on October 20. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. Go to falloutboy.com for additional concert cities and dates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|18 hr
|Earth Whisperer
|241
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr 25
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr 22
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar 31
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|1
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Mar '17
|West Coast Warning
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC