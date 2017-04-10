Fall Out Boy books October concert da...

Fall Out Boy books October concert date at Quicken Loans Arena

Read more: Cleveland.com

Pop punk pioneers Fall Out Boy is hitting the road this fall with its first stop right here in Cleveland. The band -- lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Patrick Stump, bassist Pete Wentz, lead guitarist Joe Trohman, and drummer Andy Hurley -- will kick off a 20-city North American tour at Quicken Loans Arena on October 20. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. Go to falloutboy.com for additional concert cities and dates.

