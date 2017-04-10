Fall Out Boy books October concert date at Quicken Loans Arena

Pop punk pioneers Fall Out Boy is hitting the road this fall with its first stop right here in Cleveland. The band -- lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Patrick Stump, bassist Pete Wentz, lead guitarist Joe Trohman, and drummer Andy Hurley -- will kick off a 20-city North American tour at Quicken Loans Arena on October 20. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. Go to falloutboy.com for additional concert cities and dates.

