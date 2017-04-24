Fall Out Boy announces new album and tour
Fall Out Boy members, from left, Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, Andy Hurley and Joe Trohman are shown in this April 12, 2013. U.S. rock band Fall Out Boy has announced it has a new album on the way and has shared its first single, "Young and Menace."
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Apr 27
|Earth Whisperer
|241
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr 25
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr 22
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar 31
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|1
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Mar '17
|West Coast Warning
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC