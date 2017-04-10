Exclusive: Stream Jimmy Urine's Magnificent Synth Track "Salome"

We're beyond excited to have teamed up with Mindless Self Indulgence frontman Jimmy Urine to bring you an exclusive first listen of "Salome", a track from Urine's upcoming solo album The Secret Cinematic Sounds of Jimmy Urine . Having listened to the full album for a few weeks now, this track in particular stood out to me as being something truly special.

