Every Act Playing Coachella 2017, Ranked
The year 2017 probably will be remembered as a turning point for Coachella. Now in its 18th year, and fighting to retain its reputation as the pacesetter for all American festivals against stiff competition both locally and nationally , Coachella seems to be moving away from the "anything as long as it's cool" model that guided its programming over most of its history, and more toward an approach that might best be described as "anything as long as the kids love it."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|9 hr
|the secret year
|233
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr 5
|lunachick8295
|1,999
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar 31
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl...
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC