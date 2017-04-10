Every Act Playing Coachella 2017, Ranked

The year 2017 probably will be remembered as a turning point for Coachella. Now in its 18th year, and fighting to retain its reputation as the pacesetter for all American festivals against stiff competition both locally and nationally , Coachella seems to be moving away from the "anything as long as it's cool" model that guided its programming over most of its history, and more toward an approach that might best be described as "anything as long as the kids love it."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.