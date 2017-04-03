Emily Eavis reveals Other Stage headliner and says a grime feels like punka
Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis has hailed the current spirit and energy of the grime movement, saying that it 'feels like punk'. Speaking to NME, Eavis revealed that Boy Better Know would be headlining the Other Stage on one of the evenings - and that is was 'brilliant' to have grime so strongly represented at Glastonbury 2017.
