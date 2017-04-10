Eight Gigs: Dog Party

Eight Gigs: Dog Party

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NewsReview.com

Related stories this week: Eight Gigs: Would-Be Train Robbers Would-Be Train Robbers take the best elements of glam rock and proto-punk and amplifies it without the glitter or tight pants, but with a rich and raw energy that transports its listeners to a time when rock music was king. Eight Gigs: Weedeater Would you like some cough syrup with that cheese? Eight Gigs: Nagual Dive into the depths of genre-bending jazz with Nagual.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 9 hr Earth Whisperer 241
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Apr 25 prosepimp 39
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr 22 PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar 31 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar '17 West Coast Alert 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar '17 West Coast Alert 1
News It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup Mar '17 West Coast Warning 1
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,192 • Total comments across all topics: 280,607,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC