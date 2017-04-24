ECMAs: The Motorleague wins rock recording of the year for - Holding Patterns'
Her first release, the EP Between the Bad, was released in 2009. Two years later, Mae was chosen as a finalist in the Mountain Stage NewSong Contest, causing her to cancel her show at the Halifax Pop Explosion.
