Easter Weekend Live Music
Here is a listing of Altoona area live music happenings for the weekend and week of Friday, April 14 through Thursday, April 20. The Easter holiday weekend features plenty of live music events, including an appearance by a prominent and legendary punk rock name. C.J. Ramone, who played bass with the legendary Ramones from 1989 to 1996, will bring his touring band to McGarvey's on Saturday night, headlining a four-band show.
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Fri
|the secret year
|233
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr 5
|lunachick8295
|1,999
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar 31
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl...
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
