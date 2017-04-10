Dillinger Four playing Brooklyn befor...

Dillinger Four playing Brooklyn before Punk Rock Bowling

The great melodic punk band Dillinger Four 's shows are still few and far between, and they've got a couple happening in the Northeast this year. In addition to playing day one of Asbury Park's Punk Rock Bowling , they're playing a Brooklyn show one night earlier at Sunnyvale .

