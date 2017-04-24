Descendents release protest song to b...

Descendents release protest song to benefit ACLU, Planned Parenthood, SPLC

Last year, the Descendents released Hypercaffium Spazzinate , their first album in 12 years and one that rivals their classic material. After the 2016 presidential election , the band recorded a new song, "Who We Are," which is a "protest song that lashes out against racist, sexist, and anti-immigrant attitudes.

