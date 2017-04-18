Comedian Phill Jupitus cracks wise ab...

Comedian Phill Jupitus cracks wise about dying on stage in New Zealand

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

"Fortunately, comedy is about what you're saying, not what you look like," concedes English comedian Phill Jupitus, who just got off the train in Yorkshire after travelling down from his "second home" in Edinburgh. "It's not about beauty or fashion; it's about ideas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) 13 hr PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 21 hr oularkin1 236
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar 31 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar 27 West Coast Alert 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
News It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup Mar '17 West Coast Warning 1
News San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl... Mar '17 West Coast Warning 1
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,858 • Total comments across all topics: 280,504,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC