COLUMN: The eccentric anarchist who's far from Rotten

WHO would've thought that the sneering, volatile face of the UK's punk revolution would turn into something approaching a national treasure? John Lydon was the scrawny North London lad who survived a near fatal childhood illness and went on to leave an indelible mark on popular culture and social history for a brief chapter of the 1970s. Lydon has been promoting a book of song lyrics, and it seems these days he's as English as fish and chips.

