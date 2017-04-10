Clean-cut punk

Chico Escuela will perform at the Zephyr Lounge 10 p.m. Nov. 8 , at Comma Coffee in Carson City 8p.m. Nov. 9 , and at Club Voodoo 9 p.m. Dec. 13 . 1. Their CD is available at Tower Records and at Sam Goody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.