Captured! By Robots, March 28, 2017: Shows I'll Never Forget

The Cactus Club, Milwaukee, Wisconsin: Ranting Robot Metal? Cynical Cyborg Metal? Political Machine Metal? I am truly at a loss about how to describe this band - and I'm not even certain it can be called a band! Captured! By Robots was one guy on stage with two robots. The human spoke and sang; the robots played drums, guitar and bass.

