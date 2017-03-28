Captured! By Robots, March 28, 2017: ...

Captured! By Robots, March 28, 2017: Shows I'll Never Forget

The Cactus Club, Milwaukee, Wisconsin: Ranting Robot Metal? Cynical Cyborg Metal? Political Machine Metal? I am truly at a loss about how to describe this band - and I'm not even certain it can be called a band! Captured! By Robots was one guy on stage with two robots. The human spoke and sang; the robots played drums, guitar and bass.

