Bob Mould soars at first of three solo electric Turf Club shows
It's midway through Bob Mould's set Turf Club, and the crowd is absorbing ever second of his unmistakable voice and that guitar tone made even more blistering by the lack of any other performers to ground it, absorbing it with the passion that Minnesotans give only to local heroes and legends -- especially those who've long since moved away. We're in the long shadow of the college that brought Mould to the Twin Cities in the first place and the now-levelled record store on Grand Avenue where he once worked.
Read more at City Pages.
