Bob Mould soars at first of three sol...

Bob Mould soars at first of three solo electric Turf Club shows

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: City Pages

It's midway through Bob Mould's set Turf Club, and the crowd is absorbing ever second of his unmistakable voice and that guitar tone made even more blistering by the lack of any other performers to ground it, absorbing it with the passion that Minnesotans give only to local heroes and legends -- especially those who've long since moved away. We're in the long shadow of the college that brought Mould to the Twin Cities in the first place and the now-levelled record store on Grand Avenue where he once worked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Apr 14 the secret year 233
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr 5 lunachick8295 1,999
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar 31 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar 27 West Coast Alert 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
News It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
News San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl... Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,103 • Total comments across all topics: 280,406,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC