Blue plaque honour for Covent Garden punk venue The Roxy Club
On Tuesday, a blue plaque was unveiled at the venue in Neal Street in London's Covent Garden, 40 years after it opened. The Slits' Tessa Pollitt and model and singer Jordan Mooney attended the ceremony, alongside Roxy founders Andrew Czezowski and Susan Carrington, who recently published a book documenting the venue's history.
