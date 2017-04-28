Blink-182 says this is the - strangest' song they've ever recorded
May 19th is the release for the deluxe edition of California and it will feature 11 NEW SONGS! This one, '6/8', was tweeted out last night and referred to as 'the strangest song blink has ever recorded' is one of them. This is the strangest song blink have ever recorded.
