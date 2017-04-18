After losing everything in fire, Minneapolis writer gets $35,000 crowdfunded gift
During an apartment fire this month, Minneapolis writer Neal Karlen lost his many and varied collections: his baseball cards, his bobbleheads, his vintage T-shirts. A ticket to the Ramones' last concert, signed by the late Joey Ramone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
