A Punk Band That Knows "The Bar Is Low" for Straight White Men

When Jim Lindberg, of the band Pennywise, published his 2007 memoir, " Punk Rock Dad ," he confirmed a generation's gravest fear: fatherhood does not become a front man. Lindberg had once co-written the song "Fuck Authority," but now, with another life in his charge, he found it hard to raise a middle finger; you can't be the fly in the ointment when you need the ointment to treat diaper rash.

