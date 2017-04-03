A Punk Band That Knows "The Bar Is Lo...

A Punk Band That Knows "The Bar Is Low" for Straight White Men

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New Yorker

When Jim Lindberg, of the band Pennywise, published his 2007 memoir, " Punk Rock Dad ," he confirmed a generation's gravest fear: fatherhood does not become a front man. Lindberg had once co-written the song "Fuck Authority," but now, with another life in his charge, he found it hard to raise a middle finger; you can't be the fly in the ointment when you need the ointment to treat diaper rash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Fri the secret year 219
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr 5 lunachick8295 1,999
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar 31 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar 27 West Coast Alert 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
News It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
News San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl... Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,750 • Total comments across all topics: 280,151,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC