A Judgement in Stone, Production Image. Photo by Mark Yeoman (1)_LR.jpg
Adapted from one of the most celebrated works of the writer often hailed as the successor to Agatha Christie, Ruth Rendell's A Judgement In Stone was performed at Leeds Grand Theatre last week by the Classic Thriller Theatre Company. Rendell was first published in 1964 and was awarded a CBE in 1996.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wharfedale Observer.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Thu
|Earth Whisperer
|241
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr 25
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr 22
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar 31
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|1
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Mar '17
|West Coast Warning
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC