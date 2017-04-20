A Hello Kitty snare drum showcases only one of Riverside artist's many talents
His painted drum kits are clever, fun and highly sought after; alternative band Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker commissioned Burrill to create a snare drum with a photo collage of his children. As a writer, his work has appeared in Modern Drama, Text Technology, Social Semiotics and Television and New Media, as well as in anthologies such as ScreenPlay, Spirited Away and Resolutions 3. The 46 year-old Riverside resident calls himself a product of the UC system, having done his undergraduate work at UC San Diego and his doctorate in performance and culture at UC Davis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|17 hr
|lunachick8295
|1,999
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Apr 3
|Earth Whisperer
|216
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar 31
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl...
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC