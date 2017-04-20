A Hello Kitty snare drum showcases on...

A Hello Kitty snare drum showcases only one of Riverside artist's many talents

The Press-Enterprise

His painted drum kits are clever, fun and highly sought after; alternative band Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker commissioned Burrill to create a snare drum with a photo collage of his children. As a writer, his work has appeared in Modern Drama, Text Technology, Social Semiotics and Television and New Media, as well as in anthologies such as ScreenPlay, Spirited Away and Resolutions 3. The 46 year-old Riverside resident calls himself a product of the UC system, having done his undergraduate work at UC San Diego and his doctorate in performance and culture at UC Davis.

