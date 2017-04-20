40 Years Later, The Clash Is Still the Only Band That Matters
People and places we used to know suddenly come rushing back with tremendous clarity after just a flurry of notes and words sung by a familiar voice. And suddenly it's as if no time has passed at all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Wed
|lunachick8295
|1,999
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Apr 3
|Earth Whisperer
|216
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar 31
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl...
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC