3661: New Music for Duos

Listen to music for duos on this New Sounds show, including stunning and inviting works from harpist Mary Lattimore & synth/guitarist/producer Jeff Zeigler off of their recent collaboration, "Slant of Light." Also, hear music from Xylouris White, comprised of Cretan singer and lute player George Xylouris and drummer/percussionist Jim White , recorded and engineered by Guy Picciotto .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.