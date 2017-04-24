#3661: New Music for Duos
Listen to music for duos on this New Sounds show, including stunning and inviting works from harpist Mary Lattimore & synth/guitarist/producer Jeff Zeigler off of their recent collaboration, "Slant of Light." Also, hear music from Xylouris White, comprised of Cretan singer and lute player George Xylouris and drummer/percussionist Jim White , recorded and engineered by Guy Picciotto .
