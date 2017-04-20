20 Bands That Never Changed Their Mem...

20 Bands That Never Changed Their Members [News]

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Ultimate-guitar.com

Lineup changes are very common among the rock bands through their careers for many reasons: from "personal differences" and different music tastes to such tragic causes as injuries or even death. But there are some really rare bands without any lineup changes since the day of its foundation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) 20 hr lunachick8295 1,999
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Apr 3 Earth Whisperer 216
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar 31 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar 27 West Coast Alert 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
News It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
News San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl... Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,301 • Total comments across all topics: 280,097,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC