2 girls 'raped' in Jatrabari
Two girls aged between 10 and 11 years were allegedly raped in the capital's Jatrabari on Saturday night by four youths, one of whom was arrested early yesterday. One victim, a class-V student, was brought in bleeding from the nether regions, Dr Bilkis Begum, coordinator of One-Stop Crisis Centre of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, told The Daily Star.
