X Celebrates 40 Years of Music - New ...

X Celebrates 40 Years of Music - New Tour Dates Announced

X is ready to celebrate their 40 years together as a band with shows running all year long! The party launches on May 1st in Albuquerque, NM, with dates hitting Oklahoma, Missouri, Nashville, NC, Florida, Atlanta and New Orleans before the first leg wraps up with four Texas shows, ending on May 25th in Dallas, TX. Many more dates will be announced, shortly.

Chicago, IL

