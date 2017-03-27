Wire Reflect on 40 Years as Punk's Ultimate Cult Band
As they ready new LP 'Silver/Lead,' Colin Newman and Graham Lewis look back on how they remade rock with landmark albums like 'Pink Flag' Wire's Colin Newman and Graham Lewis reflect on their 40th anniversary, as they ready the release of their new album, 'Silver/Lead.' "We're the most famous band you've never heard of," quips Colin Newman, singer and guitarist for punk-era futurists Wire .
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|4 hr
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Mar 24
|Earth Whisperer
|215
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl...
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT...
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC