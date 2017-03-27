Wire Reflect on 40 Years as Punk's Ultimate Cult Band

As they ready new LP 'Silver/Lead,' Colin Newman and Graham Lewis look back on how they remade rock with landmark albums like 'Pink Flag' Wire's Colin Newman and Graham Lewis reflect on their 40th anniversary, as they ready the release of their new album, 'Silver/Lead.' "We're the most famous band you've never heard of," quips Colin Newman, singer and guitarist for punk-era futurists Wire .

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.