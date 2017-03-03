Which rock legends went to Pinole Val...

Which rock legends went to Pinole Valley High? Five fun facts about school

Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt of Grammy-winning punk rock band Green Day attended the school in the late 1980s and early 1990s. You can find a YouTube video here of the two playing at the school in 1990.

