What's going on Saturday?
New York Night Train Soul Clap & Dance-Off, Nick Waterhouse, King Khan, Ural Thomas, Surprise Band @ Baby's All Right With all the cool soul artists in town for last night's Soul Clap & Dance Off 10th anniversary show, Jonathan Toubin decided to extend the party to tonight. Like the night before, Nick Waterhouse & The Tarots will be the backing band, with King Khan and Ural Thomas .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Thu
|the secret year
|204
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb 3
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC