What's going on Saturday?

New York Night Train Soul Clap & Dance-Off, Nick Waterhouse, King Khan, Ural Thomas, Surprise Band @ Baby's All Right With all the cool soul artists in town for last night's Soul Clap & Dance Off 10th anniversary show, Jonathan Toubin decided to extend the party to tonight. Like the night before, Nick Waterhouse & The Tarots will be the backing band, with King Khan and Ural Thomas .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.