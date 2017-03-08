Watch Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Sh...

Watch Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shifletta s solo video for a Sticks & Stonesa

Read more: NME

Shiflett, previously a member of No Use for a Name, recorded his country-leaning third solo LP 'West Coast Town' in Nashville. It will be released on April 14. Portland, Hawthorne Lounge Seattle, Sunset Tavern Spokane, The Big Dipper Missoula, Missoula Winery Bozeman, The Eagles Ballroom Ketchum, Whiskey Jacques Pioneertown, Pappy and Harriet's Pioneertown Palace Flagstaff, Museum Club Los Angeles, Resident San Diego, Casbah New York, Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2 Nashville, The High Watt

Chicago, IL

