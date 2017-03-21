Watch Ernie Ball's String Theory With Mike Herrera of MXPX
String Theory is a web series from Ernie Ball that explores the sonic origins of some of music's most innovative players. In this episode Ernie Balla artist and punk icon Mike Herreraa of MxPxa dropped by for to explore what makes him tick - from laying down bass tracks on his custom Music Man StingRay to crafting songs on his acoustic guitar using Ernie Ball Everlast strings.
